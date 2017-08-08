Efforts being made to promote renewable, hydel energy projects

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Senator Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum Khan, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence Productions has conceded that it is true that energy prices are on the higher side in Pakistan however it is better than having no energy at all.

Addressing business leaders at the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industries FPCCI on Monday the senator added that it is the first priority of the government to overcome the issue of loadshedding and all efforts are being made to promote renewable and hydel energy projects to curtail the prices.

Senator Lt Gen. Red Abdul Qayyum Khan who hails from the ruling party of PML-N recalled the days when the industrial sector had come to an almost grinding halt in Pakistan because of energy crises. The Government has solved that issue which is certainly a great achievement.

He also reminded that the issue of extremism and militancy had made it impossible for the then President or PM to get out of their offices and inaugurate projects prior to 2013.

However today, even western media, which is always critical of Pakistan, are saying Pakistan has succeeded to control militancy by 70%. was received by the President FPCCI Mr. Zubair Tufail and Vice President FPCCI Mr. Mirza Ishtiaq. Dr. MirzaIkhtiar Baig and other renowned industrialists were also present. The business leaders raised certain issues and difficulties being faced by the business community.

Responding to the questions Senator Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum Khan highlighted following points:

He assured that despite a difficult phase faced by the country our real strength lies in the present democratic dispensation, independent judiciary, free media and potent Armed forces.

We are determined to ensure that projects like CPEC are completed within in the stipulated time. Pakistan is on the road to progress and any attempt to impede our journey forward, will be thwarted by the entire nation.

He appreciated the suggestion that the tenure of appointment in all Federations and chamber of commerce & industries should be minimum of two years. This is a valid suggestion by the business community and will surely be conveyed to the Governmentt.

President FPCCI, Mr. Zubair Tufail also requested the General Abdul Qayyum Khan to convey our genuine problems to the Government.

He urged to give back the agreed funds in this week and give maximum relief to the industries in the shape of lower electricity and gas rates.

Mr. Zubair emphasized on Exports of Pakistan. He added that it’s very important to increase our exports for that electricity rates should be lower.