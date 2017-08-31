Efforts should be made to highlight culture, civilization of Sindh: Durrani

Staff Reporter

The Acting Governor Sindh, Agha Siraj Durrani on Wednesday inaugurated a 15-day art exhibition at the National Museum of Pakistan, Karachi. The exhibits depicted the culture of the province of Sindh and put on display photographs of the Bhutto family.

In his remarks, Durrani lauded the efforts of the artist, Haya Amir Farooqui for highlighting the culture and civilization of Sindh through her work.

He also appreciated the display of the photographs of the Bhutto family and said that he would also convey the request of the artist to the chief of the PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to visit the art gallery. Durrani was of the view that efforts should be made to highlight the culture and civilization of Sindh in an effective and coordinated manner.

He assured that it would be ensured that such measures move forward in a successful way in order to highlight the culture and civilization of Sindh.

Replying a question of the media persons, the Acting Governor said that Pakistan is a front line state in the fight against terror and that the role, contributions and sacrifices rendered by our country in this regard must be appreciated and acknowledged by the international community. He regretted the recent statement of the US President Donald

Trump and said that there should not be any misunderstanding as Pakistan is well aware of its responsibilities and would continue to play its due role in the fight against terror.