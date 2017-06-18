All out efforts ensured for promotion, protection of HR: Kamran

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Human Rights Senator Kamran Michael assured that all out efforts would be made to ensure the promotion and protection of Human Rights (HR) including the rights of women, children and minorities. He showed his commitment for the effective implementation of the United Nations Conventions in pursuance to the constitution of the Pakistan and International commitments.

He held this assurance while talking to the European Union Delegation in a meeting. The delegation was led by Jean Francois Cautain, Ambassador of EU delegation to Pakistan accompanied by Yann Cres and Inge Zorn. Joint Secretary Ministry of Human Rights and other officials of the Ministry also attended the meeting. Director General Human Rights briefed the delegation regarding the GSP plus Status and implementation of Human Rights conventions. The delegation was also informed about prevailing Human Rights situation in the country including implementations of laws, policy and measures. The Minister said steps have been taken through comprehensive strategy to ensure the promotion and protection of Human Rights particularly the rights of women, children and minorities.