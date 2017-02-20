Efforts being made to waive off sales tax, duty on coal import

Staff Reporter

Faisalabad

Minister for Commerce Engr. Khurram Dastgir said that efforts were being made to waive off sales tax and custom duty on import of coal. Addressing industrialists, exporters and traders at Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) office here on Monday, he said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has 70% energy projects, adding that industrial estates and industrial zones will be set up only alongside CPEC when energy will be available.

He said that CPEC would bring prosperity, economic stability, elimination of unemployment and poverty besides boosting country’s exports. He said that Peshawar-Karachi Motorway would be completed by the start of next year. He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had announced textile package and it was up to business community to get benefits from this package and boost exports.

He asked exporters to provide accurate figures of refund claims, adding that figures available with Federal Board of Revenue did not match with them. The minister said that he would request the prime minister and finance minister for early payment of refund claims only when he would receive accurate figures.

He said that country’s economy had been strengthened and problems were being solved due to the right steps taken in the right direction by the incumbent government. “We should think about development of the nation as well as the country and not only about the refund claims,” he said adding that there was dire need for the right use of export development fund. The minister said that the government was taking measures for boosting textile exports.