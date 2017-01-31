Efforts being made to decide cases without delay: Justice Mansoor

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah has said that all possible efforts are being made to decide all cases without any delay and it is also on the top of the agenda that the number of prisoners is reduced in prisons by deciding their cases without delay and data between courts and prisons administrations is being shared for this purpose.

He expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to Adyala Jail, Rawalpindi. LHC judges and other concerning officials were also present on the occasion. During his visit, LHC CJ Syed Mansoor Ali Shah released 18 prisoners involved in petty crimes.

Several prisoners presented their applications to the LHC chief justice and told him about their cases. Chief Justice LHC Syed Mansoor Ali Shah said efforts are being made to improve judicial system on a war footing so that immediate provision of justice could be ensured.

He said to decide cases of prisoners on priority basis, a strategy has been prepared to send information and other relevant details of prisoners to administrations of court and prisons. He said there are 4800 prisoners, including 1500 from Islamabad, in Adyala Jail against the capacity of 2100 prisoners.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah visited tailoring section, educational centers, jail hospital and barracks for juvenile and women prisoners. He also inspected quality of food prepared for prisoners in the kitchen. He distributed gifts to children.