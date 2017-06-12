Efforts afoot for best health facilities to masses: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said on Sunday that all possible efforts were being made to ensure provision of best healthcare facilities to masses. He was chairing a meeting to evaluate implementation of ongoing projects for better health facilities, according to a handout issued here. In the meeting, an inquiry report of chickenpox occurrence in Faisalabad was presented to him. He said that chickenpox was a chronic disease and unawareness of concerned authorities regarding its spread was tragic, adding that concerned institutions ought to have made a move quickly once the disease was reported.

Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary to submit a report after determination of the responsible of this negligence and devise an effective strategy to control such viral ailments.

He said that keeping successful model of anti-dengue in view, steps should be taken accordingly to combat other diseases as well.

Shahbaz Sharif also accorded approval to a plan regarding establishment of Gastrointestinal Teaching Units and Hepatitis Clinics in autonomous medical institutions of the province. Punjab government had taken result-oriented steps for improvement of health sector and handsome allocation had been made in the budget 2017-18 for this sector.

He said that 40 tehsil and district headquarters hospitals of Punjab were furnished with latest medical facilities, while reforms would be brought in 85 more hospitals in the second phase.

The CM said that Hepatitis Control Program needed to be move forward effectively and alongside treatment, precautionary measures were additionally important to control it. He directed to present a thorough preventive plan in this regard by next week and to prepare an awareness campaign for public in connection with this disease.

He said that central hepatitis filter clinic at Lahore was providing medical treatment to patients and such filter clinics would be set up in other districts as well.

Paramedical staff was the spine of medical care so training program should be planned for them and their course needed to be revised for which expertise could be got from Turkey.

He added that reward and punishment system could play important part for improving healthcare system, adding that committees should be established at division and district levels to address the complaints.

Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Advisor Dr. Umar Saif, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning & Development, Secretaries of Health and Finance departments, health experts and other officials attended the meeting while Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Division participated in the meeting via video link.