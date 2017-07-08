Efficient delivery system real yardstick to judge govt performance: Khattak

Staff Reporter

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has said that the real yardstick to judge the performance and success of any government was to deliver in true manner which he claimed PTI did in the KP during last four years.

Providing transformers to the electorates in the constituencies and using the name of Pashtoon for political motives are never seen the yardstick for the success and performance. He was presiding over a high level meeting and meeting different delegations here Friday.

If somebody wants to watch and observe the good governance or the elimination of corruption, purging the public sector institutions from politics or sensitivity of the government for true public welfare, he must come and personally observe the style of governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he argued.

The people he said have come to the conclusion that the past political elite represented a peculiar mindset as they were the product of a system and they were safeguarding the same system.

Pervez Khattak recalled when he took-over he started rectifying the wrongs, re-tracked the public sector institutions and gave a system of efficient delivery in all governance areas. The obstacles obstructing the service delivery were removed, the self centric politics were eliminated and pro-people governance was introduced in the province which was appreciated at all forums, he added.

Chief Minister disclosed that before coming to power a team of experts of PTI had investigated the administrative, social and political ills and it had been discovered that corruption was the jostling force behind all the weaknesses and ills.

The emergence of social evils and degradation of the society is absolutely natural when there is a separate rules of the game for rich and poor and when there is no respect for merit and when the national interest are subordinated to the personal interest and when the institutions are submissive to the powerful mafia”, he added.

Pervez Khattak said that corrective measures were taken for the stability of the institutions as giving a deliverable system of governance needed political acumen, sagacity and sincerity to the cause of the people.

Chief Minister said he took a four long years to rectify the system through record legislation adding that the present change was ushered in by adherence to the constant policy guidelines and efficient delivery in all social sectors. He reminded his government focused on education and health and social sectors bring education and health to compete with the private sector.

Pervez Khattak said that the industrial sector was revived and environment for investment was given which was a transparent one that restored the confidence of investors adding that regaining the people’s confidence in the system was the real success of his government.