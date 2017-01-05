Effective steps agreed to curb terrorism

Punjab Apex Committee meets

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif presided over meeting of Provincial Apex Committee, here Thursday, which reviewed progress on the implementation of National Action Plan (NAP). NAP envisages steps for curbing terrorism and extremism.

Adviser National Security General (Rtd) Nasir Janjua, Corps Commander Lahore Lt. General Sadiq Ali, DG Ranger Punjab Major General Umar Farooque Barki, General Officer Commanding 10 Division Major General Sardar Tariq Aman, Chief Secretary Punjab Capt. (Retd) Zahid Saeed, Inspector General Police Punjab Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera, Home Secretary Punjab Major (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan and Secretary National Security Division Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui attended the meeting.

The meeting appreciated successful operations carried out by Punjab government and law enforcement agencies against terrorists and their facilitators. The meeting paid tributes to the sacrifices rendered by the officers and Jawans of Pak Army as well as Punjab Police and other departments.

The meeting agreed to take more coordinated and effective steps for the elimination of terrorism, extremism and sectarianism under NAP. The meeting decided to launch crackdown without any discrimination against those providing financial support to the terrorists and their facilitators and close all sources of financial aid to them.

The meeting decided that zero-tolerance policy will be implemented against those involved in printing and distribution of literature based on religious hatred. The law banning provocative speeches will also be enforced. Violation of Amplifier Act will not be tolerated.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said, our survival lies in the elimination of terrorism and the whole nation is united to achieve this objective. The NAP is a guarantee to peace in the country, he added. The decisions of military and civilian leadership have yielded positive results and incidences of terrorism and sectarianism have decreased considerably due to the steps taken under NAP. He said brave Pak Army has defeated the terrorists through the most successful anti- terrorism military operation in the world history named Zarb-e-Azb.