Effective security on Eid reflects hard work of Capital police: SSP

Staff Reporter

Islamabad police made best possible security arrangements on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr in Capital and the officers as well as Jawans of the police performed their duties with dedication and commitment in order to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens. It was stated by SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani while reviewing the overall performance of Islamabad Police on eve of Eid ul Fitr.

A total of 2500 policemen performed security duties while effective patrolling plan was made in the city in order to avoid any untoward incident. The SSP Islamabad said that moments of Eid are very crucial for those who are far away from their near and dear ones at this cheerful occasion.

“I can feel that it is very difficult for policemen to remain away from their children, parents, brothers, sisters and relatives at this glad occasion. However, it is in our duty to protect the country and serve the people. For the integrity of the country and protection to the lives and property of the citizens, our policemen can sacrifice every thing,” he maintained.

The SSP was told that teams of ATS Commandos performed duties at important places while special deployment was ensured at Faisal Masjid. Following the security plan, Muhafiz Squads and Charli vehicles performed patrolling duites while ATS police commandoes were deputed at important places and locations.

All wings of Islamabad police ensure effective coordination following this plan while special deployment was made at public places and entry as well as exit points. A total of 70 outlaws were also held during Eid holidays and cash, looted items, weapons, ammunition, 17 wine bottles, 19 liter liquor, 4.85 kilogram hashish and 1.352 kilogram heroin were also recovered from them.

The personnel of Islamabad Traffic PoliceÂ were deployed at important points including worship places, parks, recreational spots, important boulevards and chowks to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Bomb disposal squad also conducted checking in various areas while additional deployment was also made at various parks including Lake View Park, Chathar Park, Daman-e-Koh. Pir Sohawa,Fatima Jinnah park and Centaurus Mall.

The SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani monitored overall comprehensive security arrangements and effective patrolling measures in the city. To boost morale of policemen, SPs of various zones visited the various pickets and extended Eid greetings to the duty officers and jawans. They inquired about the problems of the deployed cops and issued directions for resolving them at earliest basis.

Following the slogan of friendly policing, policemen extended Eid greetings to the citizens at the police pickets and ensured strict checking without any inconvenience to the citizens. The SSP Islamabad also lauded the vigilance of officers and jawans of Islamabad police on this special occasion. He hoped the similar performance from them in future and continuity of effective arrangements to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.