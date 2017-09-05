Effective security on Eid reflects hard work of Capital police: IGP

Staff Reporter

Islamabad police made best possible security arrangements on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha in Capital and the officers as well as Jawans of the Islamabad Police, Pak Rangers and Frontier Constabulary performed their duties with dedication and commitment in order to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Khalid Khattak while expressing his views on the overall performance of Islamabad Police on Eid- ul-Azha during the Big Meal arranged for the policemen at Police Line Headquarters. DIG (Operations) Islamabad Mir Vais Niaz, SSP Headquarter Muhammad Bin Ashraf, SP ARU Malik Tahir Mehmood and other police officers and officials were also present on the occasion.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Khalid Khattak effective patrolling was made in the city in order to avoid any untoward incident on this occasion and the police officers, with a view to boost the morale of their jawans, remained present with them on the police pickets.

The IGP Muhammad Khalid Khattak said that moments of Eid are very crucial for those who are far away from their near and dear ones at this cheerful occasion. ”I can feel that it is very difficult for policemen to remain away from their children, parents, brothers, sisters and relatives at this glad occasion. However, it is in our duty to protect the country and serve the people. For the integrity of the country and protection to the lives and property of the citizens, our policemen can sacrifice everything,” he maintained.

The IGP was told that teams of ATS Commandos performed duties at important places while special deployment was ensured at Faisal Masjid. As many as 2500 policemen performed security duties during the Eid holidays and police teams led by Station House Officers ensured continuous patrolling in various sectors and areas besides recovering looted items, wine and weapons from criminal elements.

SSP Malik Matloob Ahmad met with police officers and jawans after Eid prayer. He also lauded the vigilance of officers and jawans of Islamabad police on this special occasion. He mingled with policemen and extended Eid greetings to the duty officers and jawans. He hoped the similar performance from them in future and continuity of effective arrangements to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

The SSP monitored overall comprehensive security arrangements and effective patrolling measures in the city. Combing and search operation was conducted in various areas while additional strength was deputed at police pickets for maintaining high vigilance.

Policemen performed special vigilance at entry and exit points of the city while bomb disposal squad also conducted checking in various areas. Additional deployment was also made at various parks including Lake View Park, Chathar park, Daman-e-Koh. Pir Sohawa,Fatima Jinnah park and Centaurus Mall, SSP stated.

Effective coordination was made among all wings of Islamabad police and information sharing was also ensured as a part of policing measures.

As an encouragement and boost morale of the policemen performing their duties on Eid, the SSP visited various police stations and pickets to say Eid Greetings to them. The SPs of various zones also visited police stations of their respective areas and spent their time on Eid with policemen. Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) cops performed duties at various places including worship places, parks and important boulevards.

They inquired about the problems of the deployed cops and issued directions for resolving them at earliest basis. Following the slogan of friendly policing, policemen extended Eid greetings to the citizens at the police pickets and ensured strict checking without any inconvenience to the citizens.