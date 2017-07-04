Effective role of commercial sections direly needed

Sialkot

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Majid Raza Bhutta has demanded the government to appoint specialist marketing personnel as commercial and trade officers in mission abroad to better tap the markets and promote “Made in Pakistan Brand”.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, he said that Commercial Sections could play an instrumental role in developing and maintaining export markets, attracting inward foreign investment and catering an image of the home country at international market. There is a dire need of making commercial sections more effective for bringing significant boom in export of the country, he said.

He also urged the government to take drastic steps for setting up EXIM Bank (Export import bank of Pakistan) on priority basis to facilitate the export sector of the country in terms of financing and other related issues. The EXIM bank should be given practical shape in the larger interest of export sector the country, he said.Keeping in view the contribution and importance of Sialkot in term exports, the government should take step for setting up Special Economic Zone in Sialkot to facilitate the business community of Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot and many other adjoining areas, he said.

The SCCI President suggested that Sialkot Export Processing Zone (SEPZ) should be given the status of Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to facilitate business community of Gujrat, Gujranwala and Sialkot.

The SCCI President further said the government should provide special incentives to encourage the export of high priority sectors like textile and clothing, surgical and dental instruments, leather products, sports goods, footwear, gems and jewelry and furniture. Similarly potential sectors like surgical implants, composite products, light engineering products, printing and packing, sports wear, fitness apparel, gloves and musical instruments etc., needed special focus and facilities to perform optimally, he added.

Emphasizing the need of setting up “Marketing Intelligence Cell” at Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for providing assistance to manufacturers and exporters in obtaining information pertaining to international demands for commodities, competitive price index, expanding markets and other essential trends.—APP