Effective mechanism evolved to check quality of edibles

Rawalpindi

Assistant Commissioner Maleha Jamal said that effective mechanism would be evolved to check quality of edibles items ahead of Eid ul Azha.

The AC paid surprise visits in Chah Sultan, Glass Factory and adjoining areas and fined profiteers while 9 were sent to jail involved in price hike. The vendors, fruit and vegetable sellers were imposed a fine Rs 73,000.

The traders would not be allowed to sell tomatoes, onion, garlic and substandard edibles items on high prices on the occasion of Eid, she added.

She said that strict action would be taken against those indulging hoarding and profiteering.

She urged shopkeepers to display price lists in front of their shops.—APP