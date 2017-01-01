EF provides free treatment to 110946 patients in 2016

Staff Reporter

The Edhi Foundation Lahore had provided free treatment and medicines to 110946 patients in its free dispensary situated Allama Iqbal Town here, during year 2016.

The foundation had admitted 6494 missing persons including women and children in Edhi Home Gulberg and Bilquess Edhi Home Township from which 1753 persons were sent to their homes after searching their home addresses, EF spokesman said on Sunday.

The foundation had shifted 994 dead bodies and 2527 injured persons to their homes from hospitals in different accidents in the metropolis, he added.

The volunteers of Edhi Foundation had provided their services in shifting 67785 patients and 18650 dead bodies to hospitals from houses and houses from hospitals, in 2016.

The foundation had provided free meals to 131118 persons from Edhi Free Lunger and buried 296 unclaimed bodies, the spokesman added.