EF provides free treatment to 8093 patients

Staff Reporter

Edhi Foundation Lahore provided free treatment and medicines to 8093 patients in its free dispensary situated Allama Iqbal Town during the last month.

The foundation also shifted 118 killed persons and 283 injured persons to their homes from hospitals during different accidents happened in the metropolis during same period, said EF spokesman here on Monday.

The volunteers of Edhi Foundation also provided their services in shifting 947 dead bodies and 4641 patients to hospitals from houses and houses from hospitals, during the same period. The foundation had buried 30 unclaimed bodies also.

The foundation admitted 248 persons including women and children in Edhi Home Gulberg and Bilquess Edhi Home Township in which 109 persons were sent to their homes after searching their home addresses through Edhi ambulances.

The foundation also provided free meals to 11247 people from Edhi free lungar during last month, the spokesman added.