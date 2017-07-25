Educators’ recruitment process completed in SED

Staff Reporter

As a result of sustained efforts and continuous monitoring of the Provincial Secretary Schools Education Dr. Allah Bakhsh Malik, the process of recruitment of 77 thousand Educators has been completed successfully across the province.

A spokesman of the Punjab Schools Education Department stated this in a statement issued, here today. According to the spokesman, the departmental training of the newly recruited Educators will commence simultaneously across the province from July 28.

All the arrangements have been finalized in this regard. He further said that departmental training is aimed to best train the teachers about latest educational concepts so that they could perform better in the classrooms and the students get quality education in a congenial atmosphere.