Educational system

Adnan Dost

Kech, Balochistan

Education is the basic right of every human being. If we go through the history of developed nations, we find that they used education as their basic tool for achieving prosperity. Unfortunately, there are many flaws in our education system. There are many reasons behind that. Firstly, poverty is the basic reason for poor literacy rate in our country. Most of the people are living below the poverty line; so they cannot afford the basic needs of life.

Low educational budget and corruption are also contributing factors; gender discrimination is also a very common reason behind our educational woes because people in rural areas do not like to send their girls to schools. Education is necessary for the development and prosperity of every country. So the concerned authorities are requested to eliminate impediments hampering attractive slogan, ‘education for all.