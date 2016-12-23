Educational revolution real need of time

Staff Reporter

We need a thorough educational revolution to make our country a true reflection of the Quaid-i-Azam’s vision of an Islamic welfare democratic state. This requires a complete revision of our syllabus at all levels besides asking the teachers to inculcate love for the country in their students and to idealize Quaid-i-Azam as their role model.

This was the gist of a special lecture delivered by eminent scholar and educationist Dr. Talib Hussain Sial on “Quaid-i-Azam, Pakistan aur Hum” yesterday at Aiwan-i-Quaid, Fatima Jinnah Park, Islamabad. The lecture was arranged by the Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) in connection with the weeklong celebrations of birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam. The event was presided over by senior vice chair man NPC, Mian Muhammad Javed and attended by literati of twin cities. Anjum Khaleeq of NPC conducted the proceedings.

The guest speaker maintained that Quaid-i-Azam was neither a religious figure nor a feudal or an industrialist, yet he was loved by everybody contrary to the usual trend of the sub continent. The reason being he was a truthful and trustworthy person who was devoted to work for the betterment of the people of the subcontinent and let them throw away the yoke of British slavery.

Mian Muhammad Javed, in his presidential address, thanked the guests for coming and said that a strong and progressive Pakistan cannot be achieved without strong institutions.