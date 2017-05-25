Educational institution’s role imperative for peace, stability

Staff Reporter

Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and President, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Prof Dr Ahmed Yousif Al Draiweesh on Wednesday discussed the role of educational institutions in maintaining peace and stability in society.

Both the dignitaries in a meeting held at new campus of the university, Faisal Masjid also discussed issues of mutual interest, said a press release.

Matters pertaining to expanding mutual cooperation and holding Mehfil e Shabeena at Faisal Masjid during last ten days of Ramadan came under discussion.

Talking to President IIUI, Dr Ahmed Yousif al Draiweesh, the minister lauded the role of IIUI in promoting interfaith harmony.

He said that university was arranging constructive dialogue sessions, moots and it was playing key role in disseminating Islam’s true message of peace and tolerance.

Dr Al-Draiweesh said educational institutions play significant role in curbing violence and IIUI is committed to this cause.

He apprised the minister regarding recent conference organized by IIUI on “ Role of Media in prevention of extremism” which was appreciated across the world. He also thanked the minister for his continuous support and cooperation to IIUI.