Educational institutions reject changes in curriculum

Peshawar

Private Education Network (PEN) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has rejected the new syllabus in which the KP government allegedly excluded Islamic lessons and incorporated irrelevant material.

They demanded to review the current syllabus of 2016-17. A protest demonstration was also held in front of Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday.

The demonstration was led by President PEN, Saleem Khan and attended by PIMA, All Pakistan Private Schools Association, Islami Nizamat Talim and Education Forum.

The protesters raised placards and banners against the KP government and blocked the Sher Shah Suri Road for one hour.

Addressing the gathering Saleem Khan, Anis Takreem, Aqeel Razzaq, Dr Zakir Shah, Fazlullah, Gul Nabi and others said that the provincial government did not make any improvement in education departments, but it created difficulties for private institutions, organizations and people associated with it.

They said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkwa was following the western agenda in running of educational system.

They alleged that children are compelled to follow the western agenda by excluding Islamic lessons and incorporation of inappropriate lessons which were totally against the Islamic norms and basic religious teachings.

They said that the Map of Pakistan in Pakistan Study of 9th and 10th classes had been changed in which Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Skardu and Azad Kashmir had been made controversial areas which promoted the Indian stance over it.—APP