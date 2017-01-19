Educational institutions effective source of knowledge, awareness: Jhagra

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Wednesday said that societies are governed by laws, rules, regulations, customs and traditions.

In the modern world, it is the educational institutions which act as an effective source of distributing knowledge; promoting awareness; developing understanding and strengthening the systems.

He was addressing as a chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the BS Education Block at the Institute of Education and Research of the University of Peshawar. Beside others, Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof: Dr. Rasul Jan, deans of the Faculties and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

The Governor said that a large number of educational institutions, springing up throughout the province and FATA.

All these he added, are in fact the off shoots of the University of Peshawar. While the existence of quality institutions working across the province, he added, reflects a situation of great satisfaction, yet it also generates challenges as well, since achieving a mile stone is a difficult task but to maintaining the standard, is considered a challenge of bigger magnitude.

He said this institute, dealing the core responsibility of training and educating the mid-level lots of teaching community, bears the key role of ensuring provision of quality new entrants to every institution of higher learning. If they are well nourished, educated and trained.

The Governor said, the universities reap the benefits, if not, their ranking is affected. He said, hundreds and thousands of youth have been groomed and educated from the University of Peshawar till now and the enrolments are increasing every year.

The Governor further said that the new academic block at this Institute is a good addition at the campus. This Institute he ensured the confidence will materialize the expectations and become a productive arm of the education system of the province.

“I wish this addition in the infrastructure facilities at the campus should lead to a big change in the time to come.”