Education sector’s development schemes must be completed before June: Mehtab

Staff Reporter

Minister for Education and Literacy, Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has directed that all ongoing development schemes in education sector should be completed before the current financial year ends so that the people may get their fruits.

This issues theses directives while presiding over a meeting in his Sindh Assembly on Wednesday. Chief Engineer Education Works Sukkur Division Muhammad Bachal Memon, MPAs Abdul Rauf Khoso, Dr. Sohrab Sarki and Mayor Sukkur Noman Shaikh also attended the meeting.

Jam Mehtab directed Chief Engineer to submit a detailed report regarding on going development schemes in education sector as earliest clearly explaining the total expenditures occurred, their present status and date of completion as well.

He said that the people must get the benefits of these schemes because the Sindh government was committed to serve the masses at their door step. He warned the officers concerned that he would not tolerate any delay, corruption and mismanagement in completion of the development schemes and they must have high standard as well.

The Provincial Minister said that as an emergency had been declared in Education Department, so he was much serious in enhancing education standard in Sindh and had also taken all stakeholders on board.