Education reforms by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

Tariq Saeed

THE Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has embarked upon revolutionary education reforms in the province that is destined to go long way in not only enhancing the literacy rate but would also ensure modern education to every knowledge seeker hence attracting every parent to send their kids to the school.

They include:-

Uniform Education System

In order to introduce a uniform system of education, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary & Secondary Education Department (ESED) is revising textbooks. So far textbooks up to class five have been revised. New books are easier to understand and are structured in manner, which will help students in concepts instead of root learning. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary & Secondary Education Department conducted uniform and universal examination for class five in all public and private schools. The purpose of these examinations was to improve quality of education in KP since these assessments provided information about shortcomings which is helping planners to address service delivery in effective manners. To achieve this purpose the ESED is following a phased approach. As a first step, universal students’ assessments were conducted in 2017. The department has assigned the conduct of these assessments to the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE).

Schools Completed

During last three years, The Department of Elementary & Secondary Education (ESED) has successfully established and completed about 450 new schools in KP. All of these schools are fully resourced and functioning according to the data available at ESED. About 229 schools have been sanctioned while 221 are in process.

Budget

The ESED’s budget continued upward shift and kept increasing since 2013. In 2013- 14 the total budget was 64 Billion, which then increased to 88 Billion in 2014-15, 99.4 Billion in 2015-16, 118.7 Billion in 2016-17 and 136.194 Billion this year (2017- 18). The ESED’s Budget has increased by 14.51% as compared to FY2016-17 while overall increase in Education budget has been 113.84% over the last 5 years.

Enrolment

The enrolment of students in government schools increased over the last three years with 4.17 million students in 2014-15, 4.219 million in 2015-16 and 4.274 million in 2016-17. Reforms in education system improved parents confidence as a result more than 34,000 students migrated from private to government schools in 2016, while this year a record migration of 151,000 students have been observed in government schools.

Some of the Key Achievements of ESED:

Provision of basic and missing facilities has been one of ESED priorities. During last three years, ESED has constructed more than 10,000 additional classrooms, more than 14,400 boundary walls, more than 17,350 Group Latrines in addition to the completion of more than 10550 Schools electrification projects. More than 13600 schools were provided clean drinking water. In total the Department Spent Rs. 21 Billion on the missing facilities.

These initiatives have improved both teachers and parent’s confidence on ESED reforms and as a result students’ enrollment increased and students drop-out significantly decreased. To ensure transparency, accountability and merit – ESED in last three years hired about 40,000 teachers through an independent testing process of NTS.

More than 83,000 teachers will be trained though British Council on using English as medium of instruction. Additionally, more than 45,000 teachers are receiving training on phonics, which will help in improving teachers and students’ English pronunciation skills. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the only province that has allocated budget for its Education Sector Plan in-line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of United Nation on education and is achieving the budgetary target allocations in time.

To encourage girl’s education and to maximize enrollment of girls, we have built 1413 new girls’ community schools in which more than 70,000 students are enrolled. More than 30,000 education vouchers were distributed among the students of total 500 million rupees. Additionally ESED built 1350 IT Labs in schools to reduce the gap between private and public schools. Around 1100 Schools were also provided Interactive White Boards to advance students learning skills. To ensure enrollment and schooling of poor students, ESED started vouchers scheme, which has so far reached to 13,000 poor students.

Under this program, poor students are enrolled in their nearest private schools. The first Government Girls Cadet College has been established in Mardan with an allocation of Rs. 3 Billion. To encourage students in extra-curricular activities ESED established 5000 play areas and more than 140 sports grounds in schools. The establishment of an Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) has helped in reduction of teacher’s absenteeism by up to 10%. We have introduced a teachers’ incentive program to recognize the performance of teachers.

Under this scheme, more than 1900 best performing teachers received prizes of 100,000 and 50,000 cash in 2016 while more than 900 teachers received incentives in 2015. The establishment of Independent Monitoring Unit in 2013 has helped in overcoming Teachers absenteeism by up to 15%, more than 8000 actions were taken against absent teachers while Rs. 190 million have been recovered in salaries.

The ESED has introduced compulsory Quranic Education in Schools from Class One to intermediate class. The ESED has allocated Rs. 4 billion to provide furniture to schools, which will benefit more than 1.4 million students and teachers. The ESED has completed more than 50 six-class rooms’ schools while another 350 are in progress. To encourage healthy habits among the students, 5000 sports kits were provided to students and more than 7500 play areas and 198 sports grounds have been completed.

As the load shedding just like other social sectors has badly affected education system but ESED is making sure to convert our schools to solar energy. To ensure uninterrupted supply of the electricity during school times, more than 5500 schools have been converted to solar electricity while another 8000 are expected to be completed in the next year. In order to improve transparency and accountability, Biometric system has been installed in 76 offices and 480 schools. To improve creative skills in students, ESED distributed more than 5.1 million drawing books in students all over KP.

The ESED has started prizes to the top position holders of Government Schools. Under this scheme, the government will give Rs One Million, Rs. 500,000, Rs. 300,000 prizes to those students of government schools who will get 1st, 2nd and 3rd position in their board exam respectively. One such example is available from 2016 when a Physically-challenged Faisal Malik, who was stricken by polio during the early years of his life and still uses crutches to walk, clinched the top position in the intermediate examinations in Abbottabad district in KP. Faisal came out on top from a pool of over 58,000 students. Malik Faisal bagged the first position with 810 marks and was awarded 500,000 by the Chief Minister of KP Pervez Khattak.