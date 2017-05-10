Education, Professional Training Centre established

Staff Reporter

Wah Cantt

Sir Syed Education Society Wah Cantt established a Teachers Training Center namely ‘Sir Syed College of Education & Professional Training’ in order to keep abreast the teachers about the latest techniques of teaching so that teachers could impart better education to the students. Sir Syed Education Society arranged a 2 week training course titled ‘Leadership and Management Course’ in this institution which continued from 2nd January to 17th January’2017.

Later, a 3 month duration course titled ‘Professional Teaching Course Certificate – I’ was arranged in this institution which lasted from 12th January to 14th April’ 2017 in which 97 teachers of the 9 campus of Sir Syed Education Society and 6 from the surrounding schools of Wah Cantt. participated.

Management of Sir Syed Education Society arranged the lectures of renowned educationist of the country during this training course which include Prof. Dr. Sameena Ameen Qadir Vice Chancellor Fatima Women University, Dr. Atta ur Rehman Ex-Chairman Higher Education Commission & Miss Shumaila Zeb from ZABIST.

At the end of the course, Certificates Distribution Ceremony held at POF Guest House in which Prof. Dr. Sameena Ameen Qadir Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University was the Chief Guest who distributed certificates among 103 teachers.

Addressing on this occasion Dr. Sameena Ameen Qadir said that it is the need of the hour to equip the teachers with latest techniques of education & effort of Sir Syed Education Society to give training to the teachers is appreciable.