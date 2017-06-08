Education plays key role in dev future leadership: Telenor survey

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Youths have ranked education as the most critical form of support in order to enable them to become tomorrow’s peace leaders. It was revealed in the findings of Telenor Group’s regional online survey that assessed the attitudes of Organized to support Telenor Youth Forum 2017 recruitment, the online survey engaged 2,500 respondents aged 15 to 30 years in Asian markets including Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Malaysia, and Thailand. Youths in all the surveyed markets ranked education as the most critical form of support in order to enable them to becometomorrow’s peace leaders. The multi-market online survey found that Pakistan’s millennials are most passionate for providing education opportunities for children (35 percent of survey takers), followed by unemployment among youth (21 percent). Other global issues that Pakistani millennials are driven to resolve include climate change and global warming (20 percent), the stigma surrounding mental health issues (14 percent), and gender inequality (10 percent).