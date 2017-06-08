Education moot from October 5

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Schools Education Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that two-day International Education Conference will be held in Lahore on 5th and 6th of October.

World renowned educationists, experts and representatives of international organizations will participate in this conference. The aim of this gathering is to share experiences, study and adopt international models of education so that students could get quality education in conducive atmosphere.

He said this while presiding over a high-level meeting in the committee room of schools education department here today. Secretary Schools Education Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik, Special Secretary Rana Hassan Akhtar as well as representatives of UNICEF, Higher Education Department, Punjab Higher Education Commission, Punjab Information Technology Board and other concerned departments, were also present in the meeting. The meeting finalized the arrangements of International Educational Conference which is going to be held on 5th and 6th of October and hoped that it would give an opportunity to further enhance the standard of schools education.

Minister for Schools Education Rana Mashhood said that a special function will be arranged in honor of best performing teachers. Teachers Night and Cultural activities will also be observed during the International Education Conference.