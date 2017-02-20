Education ministry to start ‘Parwan ka Karawaan’

Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training in collaboration with Parwaan is organizing a project Parwaan Preschool, A School Readiness Programme “Parwaan Ka Karawaan” here on February 23.

The main purpose of the event is to showcase Parwaan’s innovative Early Childhood Development (ECD) programme, “Parwaan Preschool-A School Readiness Programme”, said a press release here Monday.

The special features of the event is a panel discussion on “Commitments and Innovations in ECCE Pakistan – Need of the Hour” to be chaired by Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Engr. Muhammad Baligh -ur- Rehman and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Murriyum Aurangzeb will chair the panel discussion.

Parwaan serves as the national apex body mobilizing federal as well as provincial governments to follow and implement Sustainable Development Goal by 2030 ensure that all girls and boys have access to quality early childhood development care and pre-primary education so that they are ready for primary education’. Parwaan launched Parwaan Preschool – A School Readiness Programme with support of Ilm Ideas 2 in April 2016.—APP

