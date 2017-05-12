Education Minister visits examination centres

Anti-cheating drive

Staff Reporter

Education Minister Sindh Jam Mehtab Dahr on Thursday visited examination centres as one-man anti-cheating campaign to help eliminate cheating during the Inter examinations.

During his visits of the examination centres that included a stop at Islamia Girls College, the minister reviewed the facilities at the centres with close details to measures taken to discourage cheating which has gone berserk not only in Karachi but all across the province.

During the inspection visit the minister asked the teachers and invigilators to perform their duty in the best possible way by paying the attention that it deserves.

Talking to media during the visit the provincial education minister held former Governor Sindh responsible for cheating because all the Boards- Matric and Inter- all across Sindh were in his domain. The cheating mafia had gotten active when these Boards were under the governor, he added.

During the previous years many calls were revealed in which there were talks of exchange of money, we have been looking at the matters pertaining to leakage of examination papers in Hyderabad and had called a report within half hour after the leaking of paper, Jam Mehtab added.