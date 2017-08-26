Education minister takes cognizance of increase in fees by private schools

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar talking serious notice of increase in fees by certain private schools has assured the parents of school going children that their grievances will be addressed properly.

A three-member committee under Director General Private Institutions has been formed to this effect and it will submit its report in a week time, said a statement issued here on Friday.

He said that no one is above the law and parents should complain in black and white to them then Education Department would take action against those institutions that are violating the rules and regulations.

Jam said that there are rules and regulations for private educational institutions and they are bound to follow them.

He said that the letters have been sent to private schools in this regard and a meeting with associations of private schools would be convened after Eid ul Azha to resolve the issue.

He assured the parents that they would also be taken on board and their interests would be safeguarded.

There is a standing committee of Sindh Assembly on education and its meeting will also be held soon to discuss issue regarding education across the province, he said.