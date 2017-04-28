Education minister-led delegation leaves for China

Staff Reporter

A 4-member delegation headed by Provincial Minister for Schools Education Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has left on a three days tour to China. Chief Executive Officer Punjab Skilled Development Fund, Chairman Punjab Vocational Training Council and Chairman TEVTA are also accompanying the delegation.

During its visit to China, the delegation will hold meetings with Chinese officials regarding enhancing educational collaboration. The delegation will also visit Chinese institutions and universities to review educational facilities being provided to Chinese youth.