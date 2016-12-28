Education is ultimate solution to menace of extremism

Staff Reporter

A lecture on “radicalization, extremism and prevention” was held at International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) where keynote speaker called upon Muslim societies to improve literacy rate and urged for active role of Islamic scholars for dissemination of Islam’s true image.

The lecture was delivered by Masood Ahmed, Director of Community Welfare and Development of Muslim Hands, while it was organized by Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue of the university. It was presided over by President IIUI Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh.

“Education is ultimate solution to the menace of extremism” said Masood Ahmed. He added that active role of media and Islamic scholars is necessary to deal with the negative propaganda spread against Islam. He called for meaningful dialogue with a range of people especially in west regarding causes and solutions of radicalization and extremism. He opined that Islam’s view of peace must be reached to the people of western world. He furthered that inadequate knowledge of religion, ignorance of the prevailing circumstances and identity crisis are lading factors which lead to extremism and radicalization.