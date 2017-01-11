Education is not a business!

Kiran Shakeel

Islamabad

Through the courtesy of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of all stakeholders towards education. The people are getting their children educated in expensive schools and colleges; even then the desired result is far from being achieved. This is due to the fact that less qualified/trained teachers are appointed because they agree to work on less pay. The School Administration tries best to save as much money as possible because now-a-days our education system has become like a business. Paying less and getting more is not either logical or possible at all. I humbly request the School Administrations please not play with the future of so many children just for a little gain. Please treat education as education, not as a business and appoint qualified/trained teachers who can impart education to students in accordance with the needs of the 21st Century. At the same time, I also request concerned authorities to take some suitable measures for the improvement of education system in private schools. I have tried to convey a message and it is now up to the concerned authorities to take a considerate view of situation.