Education is best source of curbing prevailing challenges of extremism

Advisor to Prime Minister, Engineer Amir Muqam Thursday met with Dr. Ahmad Yousif Al-Draiweesh, President, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) at varsity’s new campus and discussed educational cooperation. According to a press release, during the meeting, matters pertaining to expanding university’s distance learning education programme to the areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also discussed.

Amir Muqam hailed IIUI’s role in promotion of education and said that a large number of students from KP acquiring quality education in the light of Islamic teachings at the university.

He said that present government is focusing on access of education to the students of remote areas, adding that educated youth is an omen of country’s bright future.

On the occasion, Dr. Al-Draiweesh said that university will be found always available in terms of cooperation for promotion of education. He said that education is the best source of curbing the prevailing challenges of extremism and poverty.

IIUI President also lauded the government for its special focus on improvement of education.

He told Amir Muqam that university is playing active role in dissemination of Islam’s message of peace and tranquility and it has also organized various conferences and seminars in this regard. The meeting was also attended by Director Academics, IIUI, Dr. Muhammad Tahir Khalily, Director General, IIUI, Khalid Mehmood Raja and Advisor to President IIUI, Dr. Aziz ur Rehman.