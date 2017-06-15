Education in Balochistan

We all know that education system is totally corrupt in Balochistan because the result is in front of us in the shape of the cheating culture in the province. However, Balochistan is the richest province in terms of minerals but it stands totally ignored in terms of education.

Since many changes are going to come in Balochistan in the wake of CPEC but what I think the main change should come in education system if the citizens of Balochistan do not get education then how they will take benefit of the CPEC project. Of course the people of Balochistan won’t be able to take benefit of CPEC if they are not educated .So, I request the government of Pakistan and China please pay a little attention towards the education system of Balochistan so that the people of neglected province should take benefit of CPEC.

ZAKIR KARIM

Turbat

