Education imperative for Pakistan to become a developed nation: Razina

“Education is the soul of a society, as it passes from one generation to another. If we want to become a developed nation, we need to educate our people first. As most of our population and the illiterate compatriots belongs to the rural areas, reaching and teaching those marginalized groups will contribute (is the only solution) to achieve a literate nation.” This was observed by the chairperson NCHD, Razina Alam Khan Advisory Council Meeting, held at NCHD head office Islamabad here Tuesday. She said that, we need to overcome marginalization in education which is the main obstacle in achieving the goals Vision 2025 and SDG 4. For this we need to devise policies which could address the causes such as social inequality, gender disparities, ethnic and linguistic disadvantages, and gaps between geographic areas, she informed. Providing equal education opportunities in the remote areas is the basic right of all the citizens of the country, she stressed. Providing free and compulsory education to the poorest which is engrained with good quality will make sense, while flexible approaches towards learning and multigrade teaching in remote areas can cut the cost to the lowest and most effective in the under-developed countries, she viewed.She added that, NCHD has exercised a number of innovative approaches to reach the marginalized group; we are working in the jails with the aim to provide education to the convicts and make them useful citizens. NCHD had approached to the learners in seminaries with reforms and introduced primary education alongwith religious education in order to bring them in the mainstream of higher education, she said. Currently we are successfully working in 100 Seminaries of FATA, AJ&K, GB and ICT, she further added. In collaboration with JICA we had launched a model of Non-formal School system where 20 schools are functional in order to provide education to the children of age 10-14 who could neither be admitted to the primary school and nor belongs to adult literacy, she informed. She said that, we the nation of 207 million, where one fourth or 22.6 million children of 5-9 age groups are still out of school and 40% of adult population are illiterate hampers development and progress of the country. It is the obligation of government of Pakistan to provide education to all the marginalized groups of the society, she further said.

