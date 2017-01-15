Education guarantees development

Aftab Raza Naqvi

Attock

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that federal as well as provincial govts are giving priority to education as well as health sector and for the purpose revolutionary steps are being taken. He said this before giving Keys of Motorbikes to Monitoring and Evaluation Assistants of CM Punjab Monitoring Force.

On the occasion DC Attock Rana Akbar Hayat, DMO Attock Farooq Akmal, Chairman Nasir Mehmood Sheikh, Vice Chairman Tehsil Council Attock Tahir Awan, CEO Education Abdul Shakoor Anjum, SVP PML-N Saleem Shahzad, Sheikh Ajaml were also present. Federal Minister Sheikh Aftab said that only education can guarantee development and prosperity and for the purpose all steps are being taken.

He said that this govt is committed to make Pakistan a prosperous and developed country. He said that numerous projects of power generation are under completion, which will help control load shedding on their completion. He said, CPEC and Gwadar projects are game changers and this is the reason that the enemies of Pakistan are trying to create hurdles in this context but this govt has vowed to complete these projects at every cost.