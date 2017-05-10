Education for transgender

Hadia Aziz

Islamabad

We are living in the society where transgender are the group of people who avail the least amount of respect and rights in Pakistan. In our society, due to the provocative nature and the typical kind of the mindset people do not like to discuss the matter of rights in an educated environment. However, most of the people even do not consider them as part of our society, as they have to face massive amount of rejections and disrespectful behaviours. I always wonder why our society generally not accept them. Is being different is a crime? Why people of or society do not understand that they are God’s creature and the humans like us.

Moreover, as they are facing many issues like unavailability of their rights and unemployment but the major issue that they are facing is illiteracy. There is no specific department working for this community on the issue of illiteracy. It is their basic right and need to get education, and flourish themselves the way they want. They should be allowed to get education from any institutions without facing any kind of discrimination. Education is the key factor of the success, concerned governmental and non-governmental organizations should work on this and provide them facilities so they can get education and make themselves establish like other people of our society.