Education, environment & justice

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

Ill-fated is that society where education, environment and justice are given step-motherly treatment as we see and experience in our society nowadays. Human behaviour is adversely affected in such societies. It becomes immoral, irrational, illogical and unjust. Ruling class increasingly uses comic relief in people’s tragedies and tragic aggravation in comedies as we see and experience in our contemporary society. Peace, progress and respect for the relations and rules become unattainable. As the proverb reads, “encouragement is a powerful gift” so that is not found in such like societies where quality education, quality environment and quality dispensation of justice are not the priorities of the ruling class. To attain these goals, we all must focus our attention but the main responsibility lies on the government to work for the attainment of these goals.