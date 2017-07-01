It is unfortunate that since gaining independence in 1947,Pakistan has witnessed seven national education politicise, eight five-year plans, about half a dozen other education schemes and nothing to show for it. One can conclude it as the failure of the successive governments. According to the Article 25-A in the constitution, the State is obliged to provide free and compulsory education to all children aged 5-16 in such a manner as may be determined by law, there has not been any progress on this provision and provinces have yet to frame the legislation to implement it. Pakistan is facing tremendous challenges in the education sector with 24 million children not attending schools at all. The official record shows that this figure has remained mostly unchanged since 2005 but according to recent available data, the number of out-of-school children has reduced from last year’s figure of 24 million to 22.6 million. Statistics show a dramatic picture of our education system with more then 44pc of children between five and 16 out of school and force to do child labour. Balochistan is home to the highest proportion of out-of-school children followed by FATA. Improving school enrollment lies at the forefront of Pakistan’s battle to improve education. These bitter facts were revealed in the Pakistan Education Statistic 2015-16 launched by the National Education Management System – a subsidiary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. I, therefore, appeal to the responsible institutions kindly to impose a real education emergency.

FIZAH FEROZ KHAN

Karachi

