Education Department committed to enhance girls enrolment: Jam

City Reporter

Provincial minister for education and literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that Sindh Education Department is committed to enhance enrolment of the students especially of girls across the province and trying to address the problems faced by girls students and their parents as well.

This he said while talking to media men here in Sindh Assembly Building today. He admitted that in certain cases the parents of the girls students were reluctant to educate their daughters and to address their grievances, in first phase boundary walls around the girls schools and washrooms were being built on priority basis.

He assured that adequate resources had been allocated for enhancing students enrolment specially towards educating girls in the province. The minister for E&L Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar added, ‘ We have focused on how to open closed schools and it is a matter of satisfaction that due to the efforts of the education department, a number of closed schools in Khairpur, Jacobabad and other districts have been made functional.