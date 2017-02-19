Education: Bulwark of a nation

Rameez Ali Mahesar

EDMUND Burke had regarded the education as a cheap defence of a nation. Also one of the most prominent personalities Nelson Mandela had said that “education is the most powerful too which you can use to change the world”. In addition, it is deemed as one of the fundamental rights of human. It is a universal fact that one’s Life can be refurbished through education. These are the undeniable facts that identify the significance and robust power of the education. Different views over education are discrepant with one another but the collective body of these total views is structured as a defence and bulwark of a nation.

As much it is spread as suffocates the neck of the issues frequently and bitterly. It is likely to inhale something pleasant and exhale something unpleasant frequently. In a similar manner, Victor Hugo had professed same idea that “He, who opens the door of school, closes the prison”. It is decipher that if a child goes to school to learn the socialization of school life and many more including ethics of life through books, friends and teachers then at least he becomes unable to commit something wrong that can be a cheap source of sending him into the prison. Getting him involved in school activities is really a giving wide birth to the wet blankets’ company who lure him towards misdeeds.

History is imbued with myriads of examples that today’s developed nations had their days of their slavery to those of the dominant ones in their time of yore but, when they succeeded in understanding the necessity, importance, significance and the power of education they started to grab it firmly and in a gradual pace they stood in the row of the world’s meliorated nations. That was the education that transformed their life of slavery into influential. The utmost and indispensible purpose of the education in words of Malcolm Forbes is to replace an empty mind with open one. Empty mind is just like a skeleton but opened mind is just like an opened room by the door but imbued with a huge material such as knowledge, skills, spirit, patience, kindnees and pleasure. Another example is that the education makes a mind opened that always welcomes more and more things which it get through observations and experiences too. This process is naturally a kind of creativity.

Professor M. S. dwarkin writes that the education is comprised of three things, first, mental i.e. Social education and spiritual, second, physical education that includes the military training and third, technical or vocational education which welcomes the concerned people to the very common principles of all the processes of canalization and at the same time offers the children with practical information in terms of the use of many of the different useful tools.

It has many of the components like spiritual, mental, vocational, technical, physical, social, practical and aesthetic education for leisure, home life, and citizenship. These all the components collectively stand as a defense and bulwark against threats of terrorism, social problems (like poverty and health) and many more around the nations. These all the aspects of education being a bulwark hamper the issues to get people problem smitten on the ways to nations.

Beyond the shadow of doubt, education is now universally recognized as a prerequisite for the national integrity, sovereignty, prosperity and peace. In general, it is a germination of the development.

In today’s age, all the countries of the world have started to bat their eyelid at improving education. All the developed countries now possess 100 percent literacy rate. Sri Lanka and Korea are also having their greater literacy rate nearly to 75 percent. It means that they have known the importance and significance of education in bringing out social development, safeguarding the peace, carrying national sovereignty, national integrity, prosperity, peace, unity, power and social change too in their nations.

Significantly, the developed countries have succeeded in setting up their projects to spread education and raising literacy rate by universalizing primary education, providing out of schools children with non-formal education facilities at primary basis, projecting country wide programs for the adults, involving many of the social groups, public and willing organizations, local communities and also commercial firms and business ones. These are the enterprising steps that developed nations have taken to enhance their development within their domains.

As for our country Pakistan, education is bad. Gender inequality in jobs and in education, faulty institutions, least training centers even on private basis but expensive too, vocational and technical training centers are also least in counting, teachers and parents of children have their least collaboration with each other in ameliorating the quality of their children’s education, low budget, no check in balance in the attendance and stability of schooling environments and many more issues too are left behind unsolved. Excluding description of every snag in the aforesaid statement else is needed to be chocked bitterly as soon as possible.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Hyderabad.

