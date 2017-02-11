Education brings positive change in human life: Advisor

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Human Rights, Ms. Rehana Leghari said that education brings positive change in the human life, therefore we can restore confidence of children through education so then they can lead a better life.

She said that steps are being taken by the Sindh Government for protection of rights of children and providing them health and education facilities.

She said this while addressing a seminar on rights and problems of street children organised by Foundation For Research and Human Development here, said a statement on Friday.

Addressing the occasion Justice (Retd), Ali Aslam Jaffery stressed the need to impart education to children and create awareness among them about importance of education.

Terming the health and education as real root cause of increase in street children and hinderance in protection of their rights, Justice (Retd) Jaffery called for taking measures to provide health and education to children.

Justice (Retd) Ali Aslam Jaffery also called for legislation and implementation of laws in this regard to keep the children away from negative activities.

Registrar Sindh Ombudsman Secretariat, Masood Ishrat, Director Foundation For Research and Human Development, Ms. Nazra Jehan and other notables also spoke.