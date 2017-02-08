Education boards in Balochistan

Guljan Shay Abrahim

Via Email

In October 2011, the Balochistan Education Department decided to set up two Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education in the major districts of Turbat and Zhob. However, from that day onward, no action has been taken to initiate any sort of educational reforms, initiate construction of schools or renovate and revive the existing ones.

There is a critical need for a new board in the province, as well as smaller offshoots, to cater to needs of remote areas of the province and ease the burden of students. Students belonging to far-flung areas have to cover long distances and experience high costs of travel to visit the provincial capital for the submission of examination forms and other matters. The new boards would facilitate students who are in pursuit of education. The Balochistan Education Department must look into the matter seriously as soon as possible, as the province cannot thrive unless its youth are educated.