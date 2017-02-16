Hafeezullah

Turbat, Balochistan

The importance of education in society is indispensable and cohering, which is why society and knowledge cannot be ever separated into two distinct entities. One can gauge the importance of education from the fact that it (education) played a crucial role in the development of nations which are today known as developed nations.

The developed nations prioritized education that’s why they are ruling. But in our case, we have given value neither to education nor to educationists, I mean teachers. In the developed countries like Japan they get more salary than the Prime Minister but over here our teachers are not paid for months; what to talk of more than PM’s salary. Therefore, it is the time to focus on education and to give respect to our teachers; otherwise we will earn no place in the comity of nations. A nation will never go the right path until the teacher shows them the right path.