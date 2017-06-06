Educated youth asset for country: Governor

Educated and trained youth blessed with creativity are an asset for Pakistan and can play a pivotal role in its development, Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here on Monday said.

Talking to a delegation of Karachi based Young Professionals Association, in a meeting at Governor House, he urged them to play their due role in development of the cosmopolitan as a major economic hub in the region.

Young professionals working in the fields of education, health, information technology and engineering apprised the governor about their respective departments and professions. Sindh Governor on the occasion said youth comparing 60% of the country’s population is a tremendous resource who must be properly channeled for their individual growth ultimately paving their path as capable and responsible citizens of the country. He mentioned that the federal government was taking all needed measures for promotion of higher education and research with the motive to help groom the budding generations who ought to take the responsibilities in the coming years.

Sindh Governor urged the members of the delegation to also realize their responsibility towards their counterparts in particular and people in general belonging to less developed areas. —APP

