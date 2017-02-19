Edu standards improved in all provinces

Multan

Minister of State for Federal Education, Professional Training, Interior and Narcotics Control Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that education standards have improved in all provinces of the country.

He was addressing a convocation at the Institute of Southern Punjab (ISP), here on Saturday.

The minister said that dropout rate in educational institutions has decreased remarkably and literacy rate is on the rise throughout the country.

He said that it is a good sign that all provinces are paying attention to education sector. He said that the incumbent government has taken various steps to promote quality education in the country.

“We have constituted the National Curriculum Council for uniformity of syllabus. Beside this, Quranic education with translation is being introduced in the syllabus from class 6 to 12.

“Similarly, some other steps are under way to improve capacity building of all educational boards,” the minister said. He added that conceptual education was being encouraged in the syllabus.

About new wave of terrorism in country, Baligh-ur-Rehman said that the government was taking up the issue with Afghanistan. “We shall be more active in near future to eliminate menace of terrorism, he stated adding that conspiracies were being hatched against the country”.

The minister hailed establishment of different universities in south Punjab. He said that the region had rich culture. The government gave many projects to this region in order to improve infrastructure in here.

The state minister also gave away degrees and gold medals to 220 and 56 students, respectively. On the occasion, Barrister Zafarullah Khan, special assistant to Prime Minister, Rector ISP Asim Nazeer, Chairman Board of ISP Governing Body Almaas Ayub and a large number of students were also present.—APP