Edibles stalls witness sharp increase during Ramzan

Sale of Ramazan edibles has increased particularly fried food items including ‘Pakoras’,Samosa’,Rolls besides these items people also preferred to buy ‘Pheni’ Doodh jalebi for the preparation of Sehri in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The people used to enjoy the traditional Ramazan items during the whole month of Ramazan.

Several markets of the twin cities including Aabpara market, Sitara market, Super, Jinnah Super, Karachi Company, Saddar market, committee chowk, Raja bazaar, commercial market and other places were witnessing stalls of Ramazan edibles and the shopkeepers were doing a good business due to high demand and increased sale of their products.

A shopkeeper Hasaan Ullah in G-9 markaz said,”Men, women and children come together to buy items for ‘Iftari and Sehri’ everyone wants to have best iftari and sehri item to have in their dastarkhwan he added.”

A resident Atif Ahmed said various kinds of pakora, samosa ,vegetable

rolls were being served at these stalls and I buy these items daily for my family.

Another shopkeeper near Raja Bazaar said,’Pkaoras considered to be one of the favourite food items during the month of Ramazan and my bussiness double increase during this month.—APP

