Edhi’s death anniversary observed

Prime Minister pays tributes to Abdul Sattar Edhi

Karachi

The first death anniversary of Pakistan’s ‘Angel of Mercy’ was observed on Saturday with tributes from all and sundry for his unprecedented humanitarian efforts. Pakistan’s most revered philanthropist, Abdul Sattar Edhi, created Pakistan’s largest welfare organization, the Edhi Foundation, out of nothing. Led on to this humanitarian path after witnessing his mother’s debilitating illness at the tender age of eleven, Edhi worked for the alleviation of the suffering of those around him for more than half a century.

The foundation that he established became a blessing for the ill, the needy, and the neglected. It provides, among other services, free medical care, shelter for the poor, drug rehabilitation, disaster relief, and care for the orphans and handicapped. What started in a single room bought from donations collected in the streets by Edhi himself, now boasts the largest ambulance service in the world. This is a reflection of relentless struggle of the humanitarian who desired nothing but to see no one suffer from illness and neglect.

Various organizations and philanthropists have paid rich tributes to late Abdul Sattar Edhi on his first death anniversary and said his contributions were unprecedented not only in Pakistan but across the world.

They said he went with the begging bowl in streets of different cities for helping the needy and during natural calamities. In his message on the occasion, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that Edhi’s like personalities are an asset not only for the country but the whole humanity. Paying glowing tribunes to him, Nawaz Sharif said Abdul Sattar Edhi devoted his entire life in the service of humanity while rising above the caste, creed and colour discrimination.—INP