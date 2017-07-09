Edhi was real identity of Pakistan: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said on Saturday that the late Abdul Sattar Edhi was real identity and asset of Pakistan, who laid down the foundation of service to humanity.

In his message on the first death anniversary of Edhi, he said that he had always got inspirations from the life of the late Abdul Sattar Edhi, who had taught him how to support and help the poor man.

The chief minister said that he was the name of a particular emotion, feeling and way of thinking and these were based on the vision of service to humanity.

He said that there was need to promote this emotion and way of thinking in politics, government, administration and in other fields of life.

He said that we often talk about change, but change did not come about with slogans. For the purpose, extraordinary efforts were needed and Edhi did this.

Edhi was a real harbinger of change, because he served the humanity irrespective of religion, caste or colour and laid the foundation of an institution that was serving millions of people.

He stressed the need for taking forward this mission, adding that services of Edhi for the humanity could not be ignored.