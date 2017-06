City Reporter

The Edhi Foundation Lahore has arranged Iftari for people observing fast at Iqbal Town, The Mall, Gulberg and Township.

According to the spokesman for EF on Friday, hundreds of people were being facilitated daily in these Iftar centres.

He said Edhi Foundation Lahore had also provided free treatment and medicines to 7,983 patients in its free dispensary at Allama Iqbal Town during last month. He said the Edhi Foundation had provided free meals to 11,247 people, the spokesman added.