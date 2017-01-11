EDB to organize Hannover Messe 2017, Germany

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Engineering Development Board (EDB), Ministry of Industries and Production is all set to organize Hannover Messe-2017, Germany scheduled from April 24th–28th, 2017 with funding support provided by Ministry of Commerce through Export Development Fund (EDF). EDB has initiated the process of registration of exhibitors from prominent engineering industry and delegates to participate in this Industrial Technology Show where almost 6500 international exhibitors are participating every year.

Pakistan’s Pavilion shall be set in the Industrial Supply category where the product showcase for innovative sub-contracting will take place.